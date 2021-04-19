Senator Tartaglione Announces Award of $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Grant to Frankford CDC

Philadelphia, PA – April 19, 2021 – State Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia) is pleased to announce that the Frankford Community Development Corporation (FCDC) is among 43 community organizations statewide that have been awarded grant funding under the COVID-19 Relief – Supporting Elm and Main (SEAM) program.

FCDC, of 4667 Paul St., Philadelphia, will receive $50,000 to help it replenish income it lost due to the pandemic and support its Elm Street initiative. In all, $2 million in SEAM grants were awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

“The Frankford CDC, under the leadership of Executive Director Kimberly Washington, has demonstrated a tremendous ability to foster economic growth and job creation in Lower Northeast Philadelphia while improving access to affordable housing and enhancing community spaces. Frankford needs the CDC. This funding will help sustain it through this very difficult period for us all,” Senator Tartaglione said.

“Frankford CDC is extremely grateful for an administration that recognizes the need to extend funding to small nonprofits who deliver services to vulnerable populations,” Executive Director Washington said. “This SEAM funding will ensure that Frankford CDC is able to continue to provide outreach and technical support to help sustain Frankford’s small businesses.

SEAM provides financial assistance to community revitalization organizations dedicated to community and economic development in older and historic downtowns, commercial districts, and neighborhoods. The Elm Street Program is a component of DCED’s Keystone Communities Program (KCP) focused on the revitalization of older residential areas bordering central business districts. Visit the DCED website for information about the SEAM program.

