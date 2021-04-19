World-Renowned Workplace Culture Experts Host Virtual “Banish Burnout Summit” May 5-6, 2021.
70-80% of the working population reported to be showing signs of burnout.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a looming crisis emerging in North America as a result of the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the workforce. As we pass the one-year mark of a historic shift in working habits and conditions, 70-80% of the working population is reported to be showing signs of burnout. The time is now for leaders to step up and take responsibility for their people, before it is too late.
On May 5th and 6th, a group of concerned business and thought leaders will gather to share expert knowledge and insight with people who have the desire to make a change in their organizations from the inside out with the goal of “banishing burnout.”
Presenters include:
JJ Virgin, 4x NYTimes Best Selling Author. 3x Inc 5000 Founder. CEO. Podcaster. Speaker. Celebrity Nutrition Expert. Fitness Hall of Famer.
Cameron Herold, "CEO Whisperer". World renowned speaker. Best-selling author. Founder of COO Alliance.
Joey Coleman, World renowned speaker. Best-selling author. Chief Experience Composer at Design Symphony.
Lindsay Sukornyk, Transformational Leadership Expert. Master Coach to Global Gamechangers. TEDx Speaker. Author. Founder of Alive+Awake.
Kristi Herold, Founder/CEO of JAM and Sport & Social Group. Speaker. Expert on PLAY. Named to Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women in 2020.
David Burkus, Bestselling Author of “Leading From Anywhere”. Keynote speaker. Organizational Psychologist.
Tracey Ivanyshyn, Founder/CEO - UpLevel. Chief Culture Officer. Good Grief Guide.
Fiona Stevenson, Co-Founder/President at The Idea Suite and Energy for Growth. Innovation Expert. Published Author. Public Speaker.
Shelli Baltman, Co-Founder/President at The Idea Suite and Energy for Growth. Innovation Expert. Published Author. Public Speaker.
Expert on Play, Kristi Herold says “We are excited to share and engage with HR professionals and business leaders who care deeply about their teams and company cultures by providing practical tools and techniques to help support, connect and energize their teams while working in a distributed environment. The combined wisdom of this group will positively impact the working lives of thousands in the hopes of helping to banish burnout.”
Interested HR professionals and business leaders can register for free at: https://banishburnoutsummit.com/
Kristi Herold
Banish Burnout Summit
+1 416-606-2292
kristi.herold@sportsocialclub.com