Men’s Health Network Would Like You To Join Us on Twitter for #BallChat, a Discussion on Testicular Cancer
Testicular cancer is the most common form of cancer in young men ages 15-35. According to the American Cancer Society, about 9,470 cases will be diagnosed this year, and more than 400 men will die from the disease.
While the rate of survival remains high, if caught early, men of all ages need to know that they're not invincible. Men's Health Network (MHN), a nonprofit based in Washington DC, is joining with other health organizations in recognizing April as Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.
Join MHN and its partners to raise awareness for this deadly disease on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2 PM EST for a Twitter Chat on testicular cancer. Get your questions answered and join in on the conversation alongside other top health organizations and professionals by using the #BallChat, #KnowYourBalls, and #TesticularCancer hashtags on Twitter.
Or, you can simply click here to join us. Together, we will beat this disease!
Read MHN's full press release on Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.
Men's Health Network
