Mbanq’s Singapore FinTech Accelerator Expands with Global Intake
Mbanq Labs will be joined by FinTech teams from the USA, Switzerland, Italy and Dubai because we have opened the accelerator to entrepreneurs who want to work remotely.”SINGAPORE, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Startups from the USA, Europe and the Middle East join Southeast Asia’s premiere FinTech Accelerator, Mbanq Labs, for the first time.
— Daniel Ong, Mbanq's Accelerator Manager
Officially starting its third cohort this month, Singapore-based Mbanq Labs will power five new startups to build and accelerate businesses that aim to innovate at the cutting edge of FinTech and banking.
After a competitive selection process, five teams of entrepreneurs have been selected to develop their exciting business ideas. These include music distribution finance, art investment technology and future-ready banking and payments solutions.
Daniel Ong, Mbanq’s Accelerator Manager, says, “We are pleased to welcome new startups from Southeast Asia to our programme as usual. In addition, we will be joined by teams from the USA, Switzerland, Italy and Dubai. This has been made possible because we have opened the accelerator to entrepreneurs who want to work remotely.”
The Mbanq Labs Accelerator programme offers individually tailored support for FinTech entrepreneurs, with the full backing of Mbanq, a digital banking technology innovator and Banking as a Service provider (BaaS) and one of the world’s fastest growing FinTechs.
Vlad Lounegov, CEO of Mbanq, says, “Mbanq Labs is uniquely positioned to give entrepreneurs the best possible way to create a digital bank and to support all additional aspects of FinTech innovation. The diversity of business ideas in the new cohort shows that FinTech innovation can apply to a multitude of industries anywhere in the world. I wish our new family of entrepreneurs every success.”
Mbanq is a Silicon Valley-based digital banking technology innovator and one of the fastest-growing FinTechs in the world. www.mbanq.com
Singapore-based Mbanq Labs provides intense training and wide-ranging support to accelerate technology innovation, fundraising, marketing, and legal and regulatory frameworks, as well as trendy Singapore office space for FinTech startups in Southeast Asia and now the world. https://labs.mbanq.io/
Alex Player
Ftink
email us here