Sagacious IP set to reveal the World's Top 100 Most Environmentally Responsible Companies Innovating for a Green Future

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the largest global IP research and consulting firms and a WIPO GREEN Partner, together with IAM Media & Lexology, will be hosting the launch event for 2021 edition of its study titled “Top 100 Most Environmentally Responsible Companies Innovating for a Green Future & The State of Quality Patents in Green Tech” on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 13:00 UTC.

The launch event will reveal Sagacious IP’s Global Green 100 Index, which will be an annual feature to recognize the organizations who are serious about our planet’s future. Sagacious IP channelized its expertise in IP analytics to assess over 2.5 Million patents, published over a 5-year period, that fall in the ambit of climate change mitigation technologies and identified the top 100 global organizations. The ranking is unique as it not only considers the volume of patents filed in green technology domains by organizations, but strongly emphasises the quality of an organisation’s current and projected green patent portfolio.

The event will witness a panel discussion moderated by Heiko Wongel, Sagacious IP’s 'Future of IP' Global Advisory Council Member on the state of green technology as well as contributions from numerous industries in the space. Key panellists of the discussion include Jason Skinder, Chief IP Counsel at Connected Systems Honeywell; Anja von der Ropp, Senior Program Coordinator of Climate Change and Food Security at WIPO, Masato Higa who manages the IP Strategy Department Manager at Hitachi and Henal Babariya an IP Attorney at Cisco Systems India.

Faiz Wahid, Regional Head – Europe, Sagacious IP who led this study at Sagacious IP shall be presenting the key findings of the report to set the context for the panel discussion.

To register for the event, click here: https://www.lexology.com/Events/Details/9502

