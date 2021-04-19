Razorleaf Corporation Releases the Productivity Pack Business Module to Expand Manufacturing Suite
New module improves communication and reduces complex workflowsSTOW, OH, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Razorleaf Corporation, a leading PLM consulting and systems integrator, today announced the release of a new business module in their Manufacturing Suite for Aras Innovator: Productivity Pack. The module—which is being presented at Aras ACE 2021, Aras’ annual user conference — provides Aras’ administrators, developers, and users with new integration tools and workflows to enhance communication, streamline processes, and shorten release cycles.
Productivity Pack Module Key Features:
- Microsoft Teams Integration: enables users to better respond to assignments more quickly through instant message notification to support team collaboration.
- Out of Office Delegation: ensures rapid approvals without administrator intervention to keep business moving forward when employees are unavailable.
- Microsoft Visual Studio Integration: allows developers to take advantage of the powerful Visual Studio IDE and enables easy access to read and write methods to the Aras Innovator database.
- Packaging Admin Utility: enables users to search code and view history of prior code releases to avoid conflicts and issues during deployment.
- Advanced User Membership Enhancement: improves user management by exposing all identities and teams/roles permissions for each user through a single interface.
- Workflow and Assignment Management: extends workflows to be more holistic with flexible assignments and information gathering at each step in the workflow process.
“We continue to advance our Manufacturing Suite for Aras to help manufacturers accelerate product innovation,” says Razorleaf CEO Eric Doubell. “This Productivity Pack module expands capabilities without complex, costly customization, from new integrations to enhanced workflows. We look forward to showcasing this at our virtual booth at Aras Ace 2021 digital event. Our Manufacturing Suite extends the power of the Aras platform to help manufacturers maximize their PLM investment.”
About Razorleaf
Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is a consulting & systems integrator with specialized expertise in PLM. We are focused on helping manufacturing organizations connect products and processes across the digital enterprise to drive more value from the innovation process. Led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of experts across the United States and Europe, Razorleaf transforms businesses by offering comprehensive consulting and implementation services focused on managing the digital thread across the product life cycle and supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.razorleaf.com.
email us here
