29 Winners at 9th annual CEE Business Services Summit & Awards
197 top execs from 97 Business Services Centers across CEE attended the 9th annual CEE Business Services Summit & Awards.WARSAW, POLSKA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 197 top execs from 57 Business Services Centers across CEE attended the 9th annual CEE Business Services Summit & Awards, held for the first time 100% online via Hopin platform, and broadcast live from the Concordia TV studio in Wroclaw.
147 top companies were Short-Listed as finalists in 29 Awards categories.
In a tight competition among world-class firms, votes from our 22-member VIP Jury were combined with our first-ever Popular Vote from all attendees. The combined voting distinguished the following winners:
Most “Dynamically Developing” City – CEE: RIGA
Most “Dynamically Developing” City – Poland: POZNAN
Emerging City of the Year – CEE (ex-Poland): DEBRECEN
Best University-Business Cooperation of the Year: MOODYS
Top Process-Automation Implementation of the Year: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Hungary
New-entrant BSC: ALCON Polska
Business Services Firm – Lithuania: NASDAQ Global Technology and Business Services
Business Services Firm – Latvia: DNB Bank ASA Latvijas filiale
Business Services Firm – Hungary: Roche Szolgáltató (Európa) Kft
Business Services Firm – Romania: NESS Romania
Business Services Firm – Czech: Deutsche Telekom Services Europe Czech Republic
Business Services Firm – Slovakia: SwissRE
Business Services Firm – Warsaw: Marsh European Business Support Center
Business Services Firm – Kraków: HEINEKEN Global Shared Services (HGSS)
Business Services Firm – Wrocław: Credit Suisse (Poland)
Business Services Firm – Poznań: GSK TECH Poznan
Business Services Firm – Gdansk/Gdynia: DNV
Business Services Firm – Katowice: PWC Service Delivery Center
Business Services Firm – Ukraine: ELEKS
Top Digital Transformation Services Provider – pan-European (BPO): Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Hungary
Top Employer Branding Initiative – CEE: Danske Bank Lithuania
Top Employer Branding Initiative – Poland: ABB Business Services (Krakow)
Top CSR Initiative – Poland: „Webex4 for Teachers”: Cisco
Top CSR Initiative – CEE: „Save the Children”: AmerisourceBergen/World Courier Lithuania
Top BSC HR Director – CEE: Avis Budget Group BSC – Marta Berzsenyi
Top BSC HR Director – Poland: PwC Service Delivery Center – Jolanta Woś-Farouni
Business Centre Director – BSC – CEE: Societe Generale Global Solution Centre – Matthieu Pasquier
Business Centre Director – BSC – Poland: thyssenkrupp Group Services Gdańsk – Mirta Hegedušić and dr Ralf Sonnberger
Most Transformed Workplace – Exceptionally awarded to the full BSC Sector in CEE for its unrivalled leadership in adapting its highly-talented workforces to the new envivonment.
This 9th annual event, MC’ed by Thom Barnhardt of CEE Business Media, was supported by the Hopin technical support team of Wolves Digital and TutekMedia.
The Awards were preceded by the 2-day Summit and Intelligent Automation Workshop, with 19 highly-interactive Roundtables on topics top-of-mind for BSC execs . Nearly 200 top execs from the region's leading Business Services Centres attended, including from Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria. Additional guests joined from UK, USA, France, Germany, Austria, Holland, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, and Finland.
Partners and sponsors of the event included: Tata Consultancy Services, AICPA-CIMA, SCC, City of Iasi (Romania), Invest Lithuania, Latvian Investment Agency (LIAA), Adaptive SAG, Winshuttle, and AmerisourceBergen.
Companies attending included:
3M Global Service Center, ABB Business Services (Krakow), Adaptive SAG, AICPA – CIMA, AGCO Hungary Kft, Alcon Global Services Regional Center, Allnex Lavia SIA, AmerisourceBergen / World Courier, ASPIRE, ATEA, Avis Budget Group BSC Kft, CEE Business Media, CIRCLE K Business Centre, City of Debrecen, City of Iasi (Romania), City of Poznan, City of Riga, Cognizant, Colliers, Danske Bank, Deutsche Telekom Services Europe Slovakia, DNB Bank ASA Latvijas filiāle, EPAM Systems (Poland), EuropaProperty, Extind (Romania), ExxonMobil, FRISTA, GlaxoSmithKline TechGlobal Centre in Poznan, Heineken Global Shared Services, ING Bank, Intrum Global Business Services, Invest Lithuania,Kemira, Latvia Investment Agency (LIAA), Linklaters Poland, Lundbeck BSC, Malecki Executive Search, McKesson, Miele Global Services, MMC Group Services (Marsh), MSC Shared Service Center Riga, Moody's, Nasdaq, NESS ROMANIA, Nilfisk, Norian Accounting, Novacon, Olympus Business Services, PKP ENERGETYKA CUW, PWC Service Delivery Center, Roche Services (Europe) Ltd., Rocket Software, SARIO Slovakia Investment Agency, SCC, Schaeffler Global Services Europe, SEB, Societe Generale Global Solution Centre, SoftServe, Swiss RE, TCS, Telia, TietoEVRY, Trivium Packaging, Western Union, Winshuttle, and Worldline.
Save the Date: 2-3 February 2022 for the 10th annual CEE Business Services Summit & Awards."
