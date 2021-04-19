NordShield® added to disinfectants shows seven-week efficacy against SARS-CoV-2
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nordic BioTech Group Oy, marketed as NordShield® ("NordShield®" or "the Company") has proof that its disruptive, wood based antimicrobial technology in the series of NordShield® Brilliant disinfectants has over 99.9% efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, tested on a surface seven weeks after ethanol has evaporated.
The NordShield® Brilliant Fresh disinfectant with wood-based antimicrobial technology and long-lasting efficacy against bacteria and viruses, has been successfully tested for antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19. The tests have been conducted according to ISO 18184:2019 by a third-party laboratory, the Virology Research Services in London, UK. The test material displays more than 99.9% antiviral efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 after the ethanol has evaporated, virus tests having been conducted on a textile sample seven weeks after application of the NordShield® Brilliant technology.
The NordShield® Brilliant Fresh technology for textile applications, such as shoes and performance gear, has also been dermatologically tested with the highest grade “excellent”.
After the ethanol had evaporated, NordShield® could prove its unique antimicrobial layer remaining and being intact on both hard surfaces and textiles. The formation of a layer on hard surfaces has been proven through ISO 22196 and on textiles through ISO 20743. In tests conducted in January 2021, NordShield® added microbes on a textile sample up to five weeks after treatment with its NordShield® Brilliant technology. The log reduction in these tests, even after the layer being five weeks old when challenged with microbes, was at a minimum of log3, which translates to a over 99.9% antimicrobial efficacy*. NordShield® plans to conduct further tests as well as to publish white papers on its discoveries in the future.
The NordShield® Brilliant series has three products on the Market: Brilliant Surfaces for hard surfaces, Brilliant Hands for hand disinfection and Brilliant Fresh for shoes, performance gear and feet for odor control. Before the market entry of NordShield® Brilliant products, disinfectants have generally been based on alcohol as active substance to eliminate microbes and germs. The effect of alcohol is short lived and after it has evaporated, typically in a matter of seconds, the treated surface is exposed to contamination again. NordShield® Brilliant products contain alcohol for the immediate kill effect, however, the long-lasting efficacy is derived from its disruptive technology that is based on the unique layer that does not evaporate but forms a physical, armor-like barrier on the treated surface. Thus, upon application, the unique antimicrobial barrier formulation of NordShield® Brilliant technology provides both an immediate kill and sustained inactivation of microbes. The duration can vary based on the surface and the strain on it.
“The NordShield® Brilliant technology has been designed to bring disinfecting products to a new level. Proving that our layer is also active against SARS-CoV-2 after the ethanol has evaporated, specifically with such a longevity which was here tested on textiles, is in the current pandemic naturally a great USP and added value for the NordShield® Brilliant technology.”
Stefan Sandås, Head of Technical Services at NordShield®
*Unpublished data, manuscript
About NordShield®
Nordic BioTech Group, branded as NordShield®, is the world leading supplier of natural based antimicrobial solutions. NordShield® as a commercial technology was born after more than 10 years of researching, developing, testing, verifying, certifying and patenting. The result is a revolutionary technology with a unique combination of naturality, power and efficacy. This highly scalable technology enables the strongest protection with highest naturality - a creation as unique and powerful as nature and one that leaves nothing but goodness behind. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Espoo, Finland, NordShield® is disrupting the field of antimicrobial technology through a durable, natural based and safer alternative for antimicrobial protection that can be utilized across applications and industries.
For more information, visit www.nordshield.com
Contact to NordShield®:
Emmi Kavander, Chief Communications Officer / NordShield®
emmi.kavander(a)nordshield.com
Disclaimer:
This document may contain statements related to Nordic Biotech Group Oy’s future business and financial performance and future events or developments that may constitute forward-looking statements. Nordic BioTech Group Oy does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of any such statements. Nordic Biotech Group neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Nordic BioTech Group Oy and its affiliates are not liable for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statement in this document or for any related damage.
This document contains statements that are only applicable within the European Union and this document is intended only for distribution within the European Union. Nordic BioTech Group Oy does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of any such statements and is not liable for any such statements.
