#EarthDay 2021 #ESG: SocialBox.Biz Now Urging Large Organizations to Donate Old Tech, Including Apple Laptops
SocialBox.Biz announced they are also accepting all old Apple laptops and products as part of their campaign.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SocialBox.Biz, a social business technology venture that manages the ‘Laptops for the Homeless, Elderly, and Refugee’ initiative, this week announced they are also accepting all old Apple laptops and products as part of their campaign.
By obtaining the tech, wiping the servers, and placing it into accommodation services, SocialBox.Biz is helping people everywhere get a new start and join the digital world of 2021.
“People need to be able to access the internet if they want to rebuild their lives, find friends, and apply for jobs today,” said Peter Paduh, Founder of SocialBox.Biz. “Digital inclusion will be critical around the world moving forward. We are urging all large organizations to donate their unneeded Apple (and non-Apple products) to our community interest initiative at SocialBox.Biz”
SocialBox.Biz works with UK companies, schools, universities, councils, and other organizations for their initiative. Today your organisation or business can transform old, outdated tech into a higher Social Impact and ESG and help vulnerable people in isolation.
“Together, we can change the reality of homelessness in the UK and beyond. Local reuse and re-homing is a better option than exporting old tech abroad, it can help reduce emissions, increase your ESG while also making an impact in the community. ” said the team at SocialBox.Biz
About SocialBox.Biz
SocialBox.Biz is a community interest company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative tech solutions.
Named as “Hero innovators and change makers in 2021,” by The Independent newspaper as a testament to their Laptops for the Homeless, Elderly and Refugees Initiative, SocialBox.Biz is proving what’s possible when companies and organizations come together to better society.
