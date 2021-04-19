Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jury Reaches Guilty Verdicts in Rock County Shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. – On April 15, 2021, a jury in Rock County found Gregory A. Carter Jr. guilty of first degree recklessly endangering safety while armed as a party to a crime, felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor bail jumping, and found defendant Anthony L. Sims III guilty of recklessly endangering safety while armed as a party to a crime. The trial was presided over by Judge Barbara McCrory.

 

“Outrageous gun violence like this triple shooting takes lives from families and communities and devastates many more lives,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to local law enforcement and the team at DOJ who worked together to hold the defendants accountable for the serious crimes of which they were convicted.”

 

The evidence presented at trial established that on March 11, 2019, the defendants set up a fight in Beloit that resulted in the shooting death of 21-year-old Treron White and great bodily harm to two other individuals.

 

The conviction was the result of investigations by the City of Beloit Police Department and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory. Victim services were provided by the Office of Crime Victim Services.

 

The case was tried by Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Assistant Attorney General Annie Jay with assistance from Paralegal Rochelle Ederer.

 

Sentencing is scheduled for July 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Mr. Carter faces a maximum sentence of 21.5 years of initial confinement. Mr. Sims faces a maximum term of 12.5 years of initial confinement.

 

The criminal complaints are available below.

 

