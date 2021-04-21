26th International Conference on THE FUTURE OF ASIA to be held on May 20-21
TOKYO, JAPAN, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Inc., Japan’s largest business media group and the publisher of The Nikkei and Nikkei Asia, announced that the 26th International Conference on THE FUTURE OF ASIA will be held on Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21, 2021. The conference will be streamed live from Tokyo. Video archives will also be available.
This year’s conference, titled “Shaping the post-COVID era: Asia’s role in the global recovery,” brings together various leaders in Asia, including former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
The coronavirus outbreak is changing the shape of Asia. In the midst of anxiety over the spread of the virus, populism and authoritarianism are rising, and some people worry that democracy is receding.
Will Asian leaders be able to pave the way for the post-COVID era while preserving the principles of "peace and stability" and "diversity?" Will they be able to cooperate on international issues, including overcoming future pandemics? In the 26th International Conference of THE FUTURE OF ASIA, we will discuss how Asia can enter a new era during this time of uncertainty.
In addition to speeches by the political leaders, we are planning to invite experts from various fields for panel discussions on such topics as "Asia and the new US administration," "International cooperation to fight the pandemic," "Innovation in the COVID-19 era," and "Cultural exchange in the COVID-19 era.”
<Outline>
Title: The 26th International Conference on THE FUTURE OF ASIA
Date and Time: May 20 (Thu.) - 21 (Fri.), 2021
9:30-18:00 (JST, tentative)
How to watch: Live streaming/Video archives
Organized by: Nikkei Inc.
Sponsored by: The Japan Foundation
Philip Morris Japan
Official Media: Nikkei Asia
Registration Fee: JPY 88,000（including tax）
Early bird rate JPY 66,000（including tax）
*Until 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 (JST)
*The fee includes participation in the seminars to be held six times a year and a one-year subscription to Nikkei Asia.
For more information and registration: https://futureofasia.net/asia2021/eng/
About the International Conference on THE FUTURE OF ASIA
THE FUTURE OF ASIA is an international gathering where political, economic and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region offer their opinions frankly and freely on regional issues and the role of Asia in the world. Held by Nikkei every year since 1995 (it was canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic last year), it is considered one of the most important global conferences in Asia.
Public Relations Office
Nikkei Inc.
pr@nex.nikkei.co.jp
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn