Cash4Carz Now Enables Car Owners to Sell Their Cars from Home, with Exclusive Cash-Secured Payments
Cash-Secured Same-Day Payment for used cars, trucks, or vans in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania & ConnecticutNEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cash4Carz, one of the best-used car buyers in the New Jersey, New York area, is one of the only services that offers same-day, cash-secured payments for used cars, trucks, and vans. Online since 2003, Cash4Carz works with owners whose vehicle price is $1,000 or $100,000. This cash for cars service not only comes to the owner’s location, but they also pay for the vehicle using a cash-secured transaction.
Owners will get the perks other services promise but never deliver. The right price for the owner’s used car, truck, or van, and they will make sure the owner has all their car money the same day—Something most services promise but do not offer. Paying the right price and paying for a used car the same day, with a cash-secured payment is their specialty.
Cash4Carz makes selling a car from home simple. The company has been serving the greater New York / New Jersey area online since 2003. These used car buyers are friendly, and professional experts in used and new car appraisals. The company provides its services in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. Cash for Cars buys all types of used cars, trucks, and vans. They buy vehicles right from owners’ homes in 15 - 20 minutes. Car owners do not have to repair anything with their vehicles.
In addition, Cash4Carz provides customers with real-time auction results from the exact time they are selling their car, proof of why they are offering a certain price as well as the best price for every vehicle they buy.
“The bottom line is, if you’re selling your car, truck or van to Cash4Carz, you’re going to get all of your money paid at that exact moment when we arrive at your location, whether it’s at your home, or you can choose to meet their service at a bank near you, said Kevin Cunha, the owner of Cash4Carz, which has been buying and selling used & new cars for 30 years.
Cunha explained the process of evaluating a vehicle is based on many variables, including the prices being offered at dealer auto auctions and the current market prices, both locally and worldwide. Cash4Carz also works with exporters who ship used vehicles, giving their clients the edge over local market prices with certain vehicles that are in higher demand in different countries.
Because of its expertise, Cash4Carz does not need to put a vehicle on-ramps, pull the wheels off, or perform other time-consuming and exhaustive examinations of cars, trucks, and vans.
Cash4Carz buys cars whether they are running or not and if necessary, will arrange a tow service at no additional cost to a seller.
“Our service representative’s job is to show you, and explain in detail, the exact reason for the price we’re offering you when we’re examining your vehicle for a final appraisal. Then, you decide if you’re ready and pleased with our offer,” Cunha said.
Cash4Carz will answer any questions about selling a car, including documents such as titles of vehicle ownership and registration, and financing. Cash4Carz does not sell email addresses or phone number and never follows up with annoying phone calls.
Another service that Cash4Carz offers that differentiates it from competitors is that it pays off car loans from clients no matter how long it takes to get the lien or title. Cash4Carz also will help pay for the car loan or pay off the entire amount in addition to the cash for the used vehicle, depending on its value.
To complete a seamless transaction, after buying a car, Cash4Carz removes the license plates, cancels the owner’s insurance, and gives clients a buyer’s identification card and vehicle transaction receipt.
To find about getting cash for a used vehicle, or for more information, visit Cash4Carz.com. Cash4Carz can also be followed on Facebook and Instagram.
