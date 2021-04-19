Laumière Gourmet Fruits Announces New, All-Natural Crescent Collection
Luxury sweets company creates perfect bites of artisanal dried fruit-based treats for Ramadan & EidBAKERSFIELD, CALIF., USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laumière Gourmet Fruits has announced the launch of its special Eid and Ramadan confectionary delicacies called the “Crescent Collection.” The elegant and innovative gourmet collection of dried fruit morsels is a result of chef-created and curated premium artisan delicacies, with dates sourced from Madina, Saudi Arabia and dried fruits from California.
Each product in the collection is a perfect bite of natural, sweet happiness with no added sugar. Laumière Gourmet Fruits produces only 100% natural treats with no added preservatives, refined sugar or additives. The Crescent Collection assortment offers beautiful boxes of 16 or 24 pieces of four delicious and unique products. The Crescent Collection comes in 2 version – Ramadan with “Ramadan Kareem” greeting & Eid version with “Eid Mubarak” greeting.
“We believe that for our customers, quality comes first,” said Co-Founder Varun Sharma. “The mission of Laumière Gourmet Fruits is to provide exquisite products that enhance our customers’ daily lives with natural and delectable sweetness without unnecessary additives or preservatives. We are the gourmet treat company making it possible for you to indulge without guilt. We use zero refined sugar and are able to artfully and magically deliver the finest confectionaries that delight our healthy customers and are delivered to their or their recipient’s doorstep.”
Laumière Gourmet Fruits has great respect for and listens to its customers, who put so much effort into focusing on a healthy lifestyle. Its delicious gourmet creations loaded with nutritious ingredients complement the wishes of its customers who want special treats that are an important part of clean food choices and dietary preferences.
Sharma added, “Our customers would rather choose healthy foods because they believe in a holistic way of living. We support their healthy lives and gourmet tastes. Why give up nature’s sweetness when we give you natural goodness in every beautiful creation for your healthy life? We are always adding to our ever-growing collection, which includes luxury gift baskets, gourmet gift baskets and gourmet nut gifts.”
Laumière Gourmet Fruits products have been featured in Forbes and The Beet and is already a favorite for customers around U.S. The company offers free shipping to its customers in the U.S. and Canada who order from the website. The company also ships globally.
For more information or to place an order, visit https://laumieregourmet.com/collections/crescent-collection
