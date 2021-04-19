Arengu Now Available on Auth0 Marketplace
Auth0 will complement its extensibility with Arengu’s low-code platform for custom sign-up and authentication flowsA CORUñA, GALICIA, ESPAñA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arengu, a low-code platform to build user flows on top of any API or identity provider, today announced the availability of progressive profiling flows on the Auth0 Marketplace, a catalog of trusted technology integrations to extend the functionality of Auth0’s identity management platform. Arengu allows developers to build custom flows to easily collect new users’ information (e.g. accepting new terms, or completing profiles) when they authenticate through Auth0.
Arengu is a low-code platform that allows developer teams to build custom sign-up and authentication flows on top of any API. When developers build an application, they need to code basic flows like signup, login or payments. As applications grow, more complex flows are required. Organizations can free up valuable development resources and save time by using Arengu instead of coding all the UI, complex integrations, validations, and logic from scratch. Arengu’s expertise in building complex use cases like progressive profiling flows complements Auth0 Extensible Identity, and the ease in which customers can seamlessly integrate adjacent technologies to facilitate the successful execution of larger projects, such as digital transformation, threat detection, compliance, and customer conversion.
“We are really excited to work closely with Auth0. Launching Arengu in Auth0 Marketplace adds a new way to complement Auth0 extensibility with low-code tools. Developers can easily build personalized flows for their sign-up and login processes, combining multiple integrations or adding new screens for the end user. Auth0 and Arengu solutions make it easier for organizations to adapt identity to their business needs as they evolve,” said Jacobo Vidal, CEO & Founder of Arengu.
“The addition of Arengu to Auth0 Marketplace adds greater breadth to our platform and gives customers even more extensibility and flexibility when designing the identity platform of their dreams,” said Bill Lapcevic, VP of Business Development at Auth0. “We have identified the integrations that matter to our customers and are excited to have Arengu as a vetted and valuable vendor in the Auth0 Marketplace.”
All partner integrations are thoroughly vetted and verified for security and functionality by Auth0, and are easily discoverable for customers. Partners can participate in the growing demand for digital identity solutions and increase their visibility as part of the Auth0 Marketplace, and can learn more here: https://auth0.com/partners.
About Arengu
Arengu is a low-code platform that allows developers to build user flows on top of any API or identity provider. All of these flows require building the UI and a lot of custom logic, such as validations and integrations with 3rd parties: sign-up flows, payment flows, progressive profiling flows, etc. With Arengu, developers can easily build all of these user flows, saving precious development resources and time.
For more information, visit https://www.arengu.com
About Auth0
Auth0 provides a platform to authenticate, authorize, and secure access for applications, devices, and users. Security and application teams rely on Auth0's simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to make identity work for everyone. Safeguarding billions of login transactions each month, Auth0 secures identities so innovators can innovate, and empowers global enterprises to deliver trusted, superior digital experiences to their customers around the world.
For more information, visit https://auth0.com
