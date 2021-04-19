Excel Watch Repair Announces Its New Website
Excel Watch Repair is inviting visitors to explore their new website. The newly launched site features a streamlined modern design and improved user experience.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excel Watch Repair is inviting visitors to explore their new website. The newly launched site features a streamlined modern design, improved functionality, and easier navigation.
The new website is live and is located at the same address: excelwatchrepair.com
“We are excited to debut our new website,” said owner, Edan Taub. “The new site provides an improved desktop and mobile experience. It is easier to understand our services and the watch repair process .”
The site provides information on services offered including watch repair and battery replacement for all major Watch Brands . The site also features watch band products that customers can buy via an easy on-line shopping experience. The site will be updated on a regular basis with product offerings, services, and announcements.
“The site complements the Excel brand and the quality services and products we offer,” said Taub. “It reflects the craftsmanship and effort we put in providing top-quality services to our customers on brands from Cartier to Omega and everything in between.”
Excel Watch Repair
Excel Watch Repair is a family-owned business providing more than 40 years of experience. They provide professional watch repair services. Their certified technicians offer free no obligation estimates and prompt customer repair updates. They work on brands from Bulova, Cartier and Movado to Citizen, Seiko and Omega.
Edan Taub
Excel Watch Repair
+1 818-428-1282
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook