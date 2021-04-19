Global Institutional And Office Furniture Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the institutional and office furniture market is expected to reach $257.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the institutional and office furniture manufacturing market grow.

The institutional and office furniture market consists of sales of institutional and office furniture by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce institutional and office furniture by designing office furniture including office chairs and desks, office and store fixtures, such as showcases.

Trends In The Global Institutional And Office Furniture Market

Furniture manufacturers are adopting sustainable practices in their manufacturing process. This is mainly a result of growing consumer awareness on sustainable living that is resulting in increasing demand for eco-friendly furniture. This includes minimizing fuel consumption and recycling wood by products. Companies manufacturing eco-friendly furniture products procure wood from plantations that grow sustainable plants and have a long-term conservation policy.

Global Institutional And Office Furniture Market Segments:

The global institutional and office furniture market is further segmented based on type, distribution channel, raw material and geography.

By Type: Institutional Furniture, Office Furniture.

By Distribution Channel: Exclusive Showrooms, Online, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Others.

By Raw Material: Wood, Plastic, Metal.

Subsegments Covered: School Furniture, General Purpose Institutional Furniture, Public Bar, Bowling Center, Cafeteria, And Restaurant Furniture, Wooden Furniture, Metal Furniture, Plastic Furniture.

By Geography: The global institutional and office furniture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global institutional and office furniture market, accounting for 36% of the market.

Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides institutional and office furniture global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global institutional and office furniture global market, institutional and office furniture global market share, institutional and office furniture global market players, institutional and office furniture global market segments and geographies, institutional and office furniture global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Institutional And Office Furniture Market Organizations Covered: IKEA AB, Herman Miller Inc, HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Knoll Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

