Graceful and Entertaining, Life is a Well-Received Story of Redemption and Epiphany
Griffin’s Life is a revolutionary take on the socio-cultural customs that shapes our livesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Floyd Griffin, Jr. has worn many hats throughout his career—a cadet, Vietnam Helicopter Pilot, Army Colonel, football coach, professor, businessman, state senator, mayor, and author. He has been through numerous changes and challenges, but he remains a man of public services, rooted in his deep desire to lead a life centered on Christ and fulfilling His vision for the future. As a part of fulfilling his personal mission, Griffin writes and releases Life: Four Quarters Plus Overtime to open the pathway in each of us, leading to psychological and spiritual growth.
The book Life: Four Quarters Plus Overtime shares ideas and experiences about the different phases of a human being in a lifetime. There are four quarters and an overtime in a human life’s spans: from birth to adolescence, late adolescence to early adulthood, midlife, late adulthood, and the overtime period. This serves as a platform for an informative and detailed discussion of life’s different stages. Aside from sharing his personal experiences, the book shines light to theories and ideas from the world’s renowned theorists of our time like Jean Piaget, Erik Erikson, and more.
As an African American descent, Griffin digs deeper into the previous and present plight of his brothers and sisters in America. The oppression experienced by the African Americans in the hands of White Americans in the not-so-ancient past is something that he holds firmly in his heart and mind. He believes that the oppression runs deep, it is a generational wound from more than 300 years of slavery that is never easy to heal. The wound is deep and it needs healing.
Life: Four Quarters Plus Overtime will inspire readers to live a meaningful, productive, and fulfilling life—glorifying God all of our days, in all phases.
A synopsis and a detailed outline of Life can be found on Griffin’s website at www.floydgriffinbooks.com.
