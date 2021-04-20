Travel & Tree enables the travel and MICE industry to reduce their carbon footprint

700 trees to compensate for travel and event planning services plant 300 trees to compensate for driving a muscle car C02 Compensation for and travel and event

Tree packages to link to both travel booking and event planning services, including digital events.

WIESBADEN, HESSE, GERMANY, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the current COVID-19 restrictions and with the social distancing needs to restrict the virus spread, we prefer online meetings and online events. Most people think that online events have no repercussions on the environment. This estimation is entirely incorrect. Digital events are not CO2 emission-neutral. Any technical device production processes, shipment around the globe, and all power consumption exploit natural resources.

Travel & Tree is a company with the primary goal to facilitate the travel and MICE industry in contributing to climate protection to compensate for their carbon footprint caused by their business operations. The tree-planting project in Tanzania helps reduce global warming. The planting work in the tree nursery creates valuable job opportunities in the region. Poor people make their living by planting trees to overcome poverty and hunger.

"Our ecosystem is deteriorating with every passing day with everything we do and consume without exception. The travel and MICE industry have been sensitized regarding business's environmental consequences in the past. Unfortunately, it is common sense that digital events are harmless to mother nature. Online events, of course, cause less CO2 emissions than flights all around the world to attend international fairs or business meetings. Online events still consume resources. The global internet causes as many CO2 emissions as the global air traffic (before Corona)", adds Irene Smetana, Founder & Initiator Travel & Tree. "Nobody can avoid his carbon footprint, but we all can give something back to nature. Travel & Tree spreads awareness and supports travel and MICE businesses in offsetting the effects of pollution in our environment."

Features and Packages: A tree package is a specific number of trees that you can freely define. The best practice is to link a tree package of your choice to the registration process to make every registration and booking of your online, hybrid, or offline event to plant a tree. It's possible, price in the tree package at the current rate or increases the cost by a surcharge, either a mandatory or voluntary fee.

A common way is to add the Tree's price as a surcharge in the online ticket fee with a clear statement of the process during registration or booking. However, the business owners can either offer a green admission ticket with a surcharge that the participants will play automatically.

Every company can choose the size of a tree package, i.e., the number of trees to be planted in return according to their business activities. For instance, a company books 100 trees at a flat rate for the entire online event, or one participant equals one Tree.

For more information about the Travel & Tree program, see https://travelandtree.com

About Travel & Tree: Travel & Tree is a German startup working tirelessly to propagate responsibility for our deeds and actions, as they all exploit our nature and environment. The project's vision is to make every company in the travel and MICE industry contribute to climate protection with just little effort.