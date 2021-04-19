Man Versus Fate
To right what was wrong, a man gets into a race against fateCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatrice Cayzer is not a stranger to the literary industry. She has several award-winning novels under her belt, which include The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams, a 2016 Finalist Chanticleer Book Awards for Historical Fiction, and The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy, which was on the Best Sellers list for forty-six weeks. This time, she is back with her signature murder-mystery novels and releases To Save a Child, navigating the life of one of Beatrice’ beloved character, Rick Harrow.
In To Save a Child, Rick Harrow, the main character of Beatrice's lauded Rick Harrow mystery-murder series, navigates his life, not at its peak but the very bottom of it after failing to protect his wife, Happy. In the winter of discontent, Rick tries to battle the pitfalls in his life and the grief, mystery, and danger that follows him wherever he goes. Amid these all, Rick strives to gain redemption. But will he win?
Born in a wealthy and influential family, the blood of noble runs in Beatrice's veins. She is the daughter of a US Ambassador and comes from a very illustrious family who includes two ancestors who helped found Upper Virginia in 1620. Later in her life, Beatrice founded the Cayzer Museum for Children in England and married Stanley Cayzer. She is also the brilliance behind the successful hits, Kennedys in Love, Murder for Beauty, Kidnapped in Jerusalem, and more.
Visit her website at www.beatricecayzer.com to know more.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter