A Quest Towards Redemption
Not everyone is granted a promising restart after a misfortune, but Rick Harrow does in To Save a ChildCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything is going right in Rick Harrow’s life. He has a promising career and a loving, nurturing relationship with his wife. He’s at his peak, but in life, as they say, change is the only thing that is constant. Rick’s life turns awry, and things go from bad to worse. Soon, his life becomes a race against time to stem the tide of misfortune, as is the story of Beatrice Cayzer’s book To Save a Child.
Beatrice Cayzer is an author with a vast wealth of experience, both in writing and the ways of the world. She is a traveler, exploring different cities and countries, and writing different books in different locations in the process. She has penned the hits novels The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams and New Tales of Palm Beach. She is a wife to husband Major Stanley Cayzer and mother to daughters Mary, Jeannie, and Claudia. To know more about Beatrice and her works visit www.beatricecayzer.com.
The story of To Save A Child follows Rick Harrow, who seems to be really down on his luck and is experiencing a “winter of discontent,” a period of sorrow and challenges that is testing his resolve. A tragic failure on his part, coupled with a continuous stream of hardship, all after being given an opportunity for a new life, sets the tone of this gripping tale that will take readers through a roller coaster ride of emotions.
