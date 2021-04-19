Love Over All
Award-winning author offers another extraordinary tale of romanceCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Light shines brighter in the dark,” and love grows stronger in danger and chaos. That is the story Beatrice Cayzer tells in her book Love Stories in Africa. As a frequent traveler, humanitarian, and a writer, Beatrice Cayzer has witnessed and lived the lives of the people she met in her sojourns. She uses their stories in the books she has written, thus also becoming their voice. Through her books, readers are introduced to a world that is unbeknownst to them. In Love Stories in Africa, Beatrice tells a story of two women trying to survive in the dangerous terrains of Sudan and Ethiopia.
Beatrice is no stranger to writing. As an accomplished writer who penned nine books and contributed to numerous famous publications, Beatrice combines her writing experience with her real-life connection to the socio-political climates of the world. With her father being the US Ambassador-at-large and her ancestors who helped found one of the first communities in Upper Virginia long ago, she draws inspiration from her life. She too is no stranger to love, as a loving wife and mother of three daughters.
The first part of the story concerns a young English widow left penniless in Sudan's worst refugee camps. The second half transpires in 1930's Ethiopia during the luxury afforded by Haile Selassie's coronation. The story moves forward as the two heroines fight for their safety and survival in a country too dangerous for a lone woman to traverse all alone. However, love enters their lives amid the horror of poverty and war for power. Overall, the two narratives in Love Stories in Africa, although set in different countries and eras, delivers the same message—love grows amid tremendous horror and danger.
