Asian Carp Advisory Commission Holds Second Meeting

NASHVILLE --- The Asian Carp Advisory Commission heard a presentation on bio-acoustic fish fence, the Asian Carp Harvest Incentive Program, and established committees to address marketing and business development.

It was the second meeting for the Commission held at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Region II Building on April 1. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an Executive Order in September 2020 establishing the Asian Carp Advisory Commission to study and provide advice regarding the best methods for mitigating the invasion of Asian carp into the state’s lakes and river systems. State Senator Mike Bell is serving as the Commission chair.

Dr. Teresa Lewis, Director of the Midwest Fisheries Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, joined the meeting by Zoom to make a presentation on the bio-acoustic fish fence (BAFF). A BAFF sends a curtain of bubble, sound, and light from the riverbed to the water surface to guide or block fish. The BAFF, part of an experimental project, was unveiled at Barkley lock in late 2019.

TWRA Fisheries Chief Frank Fiss, who also serves on the commission, gave an introduction on the Asian Carp Harvest Incentive Program (ACHIP). Since it was implemented in September 2018, close to 7 million pounds of Asian carp have been removed from the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers.

Rob Goad, from the Paris-Henry County Industrial Committee, was a guest to give the county’s perspective. Clay Young, of North American Caviar was also a guest to give a wholesaler fish dealer’s perspective in ACHIP.

Near the conclusion of the meeting, a Business Development committee was formed. TWRA Assistant Director Chris Richardson, along with Advisory Commission members and Bob Deacy (TVA) and Dennis Tumlin (Department of Tourism), will serve on the committee. The Commission’s next meeting will be held in Henry County on June 24. A location and time will be announced later.

---TWRA---