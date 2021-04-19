Introducing More Pleaze. An Innovative in Home Chef Bidding Platform centered on Wellness.
Maui Based food entrepreneur Kyra Bramble reinvents 'More Pleaze' as a platform to connect chefs to their perfect clienteleSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the right caterer or chef for a public or private event is already a daunting task, and even more so when an emphasis on health and wellness is desired.
Food Entrepreneur Kyra Bramble, CEO/founder and of More Pleaze, knows this from first-hand experience. As a go-to person for catering special events, such as retreats, weddings, or dinner parties, More Pleaze began in 2015 with a simple website and a personal dream: to prepare beautiful food in beautiful places for people looking for more than just fine dining. But whole-food nourishment; an innovative focus on vegan, holistic, and green eating.
“I was a personal chef who had just moved from San Francisco, California to Maui, Hawaii, and was shifting my focus from events to retreat catering and supporting high nutrition specialty diets for singles and families”. Bramble notes, “There was a hole in the private chef market that was full of classically trained five-star chefs, but was lacking in health-oriented with an emphasis on hospitality.”
Over the period of 2016-2019 More Pleaze first to market across the Hawaiian islands and California, to expand to the whole west coast, with offerings in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado as well. “At the end of 2019 I had 70 chefs signed up, and multiple inquiries per day.”
With this network building, a pain point became vetting, connecting, and checking in on the chefs and clients manually via email. With this need to realistically scale Bramble knew she needed a fully functioning online system that would allow chefs and clients to interact independently.
“When the pandemic hit, and private chef inquiries slowed from fully booked to non-existent, I knew it was the time for me to use that space to level up,” explains Bramble.
After over a year in development, More Pleaze is ready to launch in Spring 2021 as the first online marketplace dedicated to connecting chefs in health and wellness to clients. This updated system will allow chefs and clients to interact through a modern interface with freedom and choice to collaborate in real-time.
Chef enrollment is currently open, nationwide using the website (www.morepleaze.com). However, Beta testing starts May 11th for Hawaii and the West Coast. National launch in phases will be announced June 1st.
