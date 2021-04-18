THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, APRIL 19, 2021
**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 2:30 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the twenty-one bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (21 bills)
- H.R. 490 – DHS MORALE Act (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 473 – Trusted Traveler Reconsideration and Restoration Act of 2021 (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 370 – Quadrennial Homeland Security Review Technical Corrections Act of 2021 (Rep. Watson Coleman – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 367 – Homeland Security Acquisition Professional Career Program Act (Rep. Titus – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 408 – Department of Homeland Security Mentor-Protégé Program Act of 2021 (Rep. McEachin – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 397 – CBRN Intelligence and Information Sharing Act of 2021 (Rep. Gimenez – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 396 – Transit Security Grant Program Flexibility Act (Rep. Garbarino – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 1532 – Improving FHA Support for Small Dollar Mortgages Act of 2021 (Rep. Tlaib – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1491 – Fair Debt Collection for Servicemembers Act (Rep. Dean – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1395 – Housing Financial Literacy Act of 2021 (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1565 – Senior Security Act (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1528 – Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1996 – SAFE Banking Act of 2021 (Rep. Perlmutter – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1602 – Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act of 2021 (Rep. McHenry – Financial Services)
- H.Res. 130 – Condemning the continued violation of rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong by the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 124 – Supporting the people of Belarus and their democratic aspirations and condemning the election rigging and subsequent violent crackdowns on peaceful protesters by the illegitimate Lukashenka regime (Rep. Keating – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 965 – YALI Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Bass – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1392 – Protection of Saudi Dissidents Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1083 – Southeast Asia Strategy Act (Rep. Wagner – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 241 – Tropical Forest and Coral Reef Conservation Act of 2021 (Rep. Chabot – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1251 – Cyber Diplomacy Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)