UAE based company revolutionizing Early Childhood Educator Qualifications in the MENA region

These contemporary educator qualifications are changing the way ECE is viewed and practiced across the region, reflecting global research and best practices.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIM Middle East in conjunction with the International Preschool Curriculum (IPC®) provides a comprehensive portfolio of early childhood qualifications reflecting research-based contemporary content, best practice standards and regional insight. The qualifications are a benchmark for quality, innovation and affordability for early years educators, with a focus on pedagogical practice, 21st century learning and a multi-curricular approach. The programs are delivered by a highly qualified and experienced faculty and integrate a hybrid model of face-to-face teaching with an advanced technology platform. The Moodle-based e-learning portal ensures that the trainee teachers have flexibility of time, a transparent rubric-based grading structure and 24 hour access.

The IPC Early Childhood Teaching and Leadership qualifications have been benchmarked by UK NARIC to the equivalent UK RQF (Regulated Qualification Framework) diploma programs. The National Recognition Information Centre for the United Kingdom, UK NARIC, is the UK’s agency for recognizing international qualifications and skills. UK NARIC, now UK ENIC is one of the world's leading recognition agencies. Over 1,000 universities, colleges, businesses and governments in 62 countries are members of UK NARIC. Over 1000 universities, colleges, businesses and governments in 62 countries are members of UK NARIC and their services.

This is the latest recognition for the IPC ECE Qualifications, offered exclusively by AIM Middle East across the MENA and South Asia region. These contemporary Early Childhood educator qualifications are changing the way ECE is viewed and practiced across the region, reflecting global research and best practices.

The certifications cover the full spectrum of educator requirements in the early childhood segment and include:

- IPC Level 1- ECCE Caregiver Certificate: Early years caregiver or teaching assistant qualification

- IPC Level 2 - Early Childhood Care: Foundation level qualification for fresh graduates and those looking to start a new career in teaching.

- IPC Level 3 -Early Childhood Theory & Application: This teacher qualification encourages a holistic approach to teaching young children; covers all aspects of developmentally appropriate practice, pedagogy and best practices.

- IPC Leadership & Management in Early Childhood Settings (Level 5): Considered one of the most comprehensive early years leadership qualifications. The program enhances and increases the competency, skills and knowledge of educators to successfully nurture, lead and grow early childhood environments.

IPC certified educators are now successfully working in early years centers across the region and are implementing international best practice standards in their respective environments.

Maliha Ahad, CEO AIM Middle East "We are excited with the recent recognition and affirmation of our commitment to quality by UK NARIC. This recognition endorses our commitment to delivering quality programs meeting and exceeding best international standards. Our teaching qualifications are offered across the region and showcase our commitment to raising the standards of teaching in early childhood education, following best global practices and providing a path for female-employability and empowerment.

As the education sector in the region will continue to grow and evolve, the challenge to find qualified teachers meeting international standards will increase. With the IPC internationally accredited qualifications we look forward to working with partners to increase our footprint across the region; ensuring that children from all walks of life benefit from the highest quality of teaching standards. We strongly feel that at AIM Middle East we are transforming education, one teacher at a time."

She further highlighted that “the IPC teaching qualifications were the first in the region to adapt to the changed operating environment due to the COVID pandemic, enabling successful and timely completion of all our training programs.”

About AIM Middle East: AIM Middle East is an educational consulting and training organization providing contemporary, pedagogical, and research based educational services, since 2013. The company is based in Dubai and services the MENA region. Connect with AIM Middle East via WhatsApp: +97150-8663482. Phone: +9714-399 6665. email: ipcmeinfo@internationalpreschoolcurriculum.com. Learn more: www. aimmiddleeast.com

About UK NARIC (now UK ENIC): The National Recognition Information Centre for the United Kingdom, UK NARIC, is the UK’s agency for recognizing international qualifications and skills. UK NARIC Newsletter January 2021: "AIM IPC qualifications reviewed and benchmarked" https://www.naric.org.uk/naric/News%20Story.aspx?NewsID=1153

ABOUT IPC: Headquartered in the United States and with an international presence on six continents, the IPC® is a leading organization dedicated to international early childhood education.