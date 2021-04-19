Network Science, a DeepTech Accelerator, Announces Junuz Jakupović as the UK Sales Director of its Industry 4.0 Vertical
Global DeepTech startup, Network Science, has onboarded Junuz Jakupović as UK Sales Director for the Industry 4.0 portfolio to augment Go-to-Market capabilitiesLONDON , UK, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Science, a UK-headquartered DeepTech Accelerator, announced today that Junuz Jakupović has joined as its UK Sales Director to lead go-to-market initiatives for the Manufacturing vertical.
A business management graduate from Coventry University and carrying several years of industry experience, Jakupović helps businesses improve their manufacturing processes and become agile using Industry 4.0 solutions. He is a Digital Transformation Advisor having worked with the Manufacturing Technology Center for over five years. He brings to the table his enthusiasm for DeepTech and a nuanced understanding of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, honed from co-founding his UK clothing brand, Renartus.
“I am very proud and honoured to become a part of this exciting organisation,” says Junuz Jakupović. “As I embark on this journey with Network Science, I have a strong vision for DeepTech-led digitalisation of the UK's Manufacturing sector, building strategic partnerships and contributing to the growth of start-ups whilst making a difference. My role will focus on bringing DeepTech start-ups with futuristic solutions to connect with leading businesses in the UK.”
“Junuz played a pivotal role at MTC and I’m confident he shall do the same at Network Science. Our core mission is to take DeepTech to the world scale through collaboration with global enterprises. We believe that this initiative has the potential to change the world for the better,” says Sandeep Hardikar, co-Founder & CEO. “Junuz’s deep expertise and wide breadth of experience make him a bold and visionary leader for our Industry 4.0 portfolio. I want to congratulate him on this exciting new step, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with various Manufacturing companies within the UK to enhance their innovation zone.”
As UK Sales Director for Manufacturing, Jakupović will be working closely with Network Science’s team of Market Accelerators and Sales Champions to unlock the potential of DeepTech platforms. With a diverse management pool comprising both young minds and seasoned advisory board members, Network Science’s current portfolio comprises of Industry 4.0, FinTech, Cyber Security, Cloud, Marketing Tech, Sales Tech, and HR Tech solutions.
About Network Science
Founded in 2020, Network Science is a Global Market Accelerator for B2B DeepTech startups with a core focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotics & IoT. Using its unique sales-as-a-service model, it provides institutional go-to-market support for global expansion so as to collaborate with global enterprises in co-creating innovation.
Mansi Porwal
Network Science
+4420 8133 9019
contact@networkscience.ai
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook