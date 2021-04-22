Paramore’s founding member Jeremy Davis to release his first solo rap album feat. B.o.B and more

The album “Grand Ole Opportunity” by JERM comes out 5/7 with a same day guitar giveaway of his 70’s re-issued Fender Bass played during his run with Paramore

HERMITAGE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip-hop artist JERM, also known as Jeremy Davis (formerly of Paramore) pays homage to his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee on the title track of his upcoming album “Grand Ole Opportunity” which will be released Friday May 7th. Davis is one of the founding members Paramore, and acted as the band’s lead bassist for more than a decade before his departure in December 2015.

The project is his very first first full-length album as a solo artist. The album consists of 20 tracks which includes features from the likes of ATL rapper B.o.B (Bobby Ray Simmons, Jr.) Goodie Bag’s front-woman, Linsey Urrea and Texas Country singer Luke Whitney, as well as his own label-mate, 28 year old rap artist, Jody, also from Nashville. In December of 2020, Davis announced his new business venture called Post-Trap Entertainmen with his partner Carter Gaddis. PTE is a full-servie record label. Davis has produced Jody's releases to date, in addition to 18 of the 20 songs on "Grand Ole Opportunity". As an added bonus, fans who pre-save the album using a sweepstakes link, will automatically be entered to win JERM’s official bass giveaway. This one of kind contest gives his early supporters a chance to win one of the guitars he took out on the road during the Paramore days, a 70’s re-issued Fender Jazz Bass guitar. JERM made the announcement last week on Instagram and the winner of the contest will be announced on via IG Live on May 6th at 6pm CST, and will be contacted via email. "THIS THING HAS BEEN ALL OVER THE WORLD WITH ME FOR EVERY PARAMORE TOUR I PLAYED” Davis said about the guitar. For more information, visit www.posttrapentertaiment.com