Angelena Bonet Wins The 'Social Awareness Award' For Her Web Series HEART OF THE MATTER at the Vegas Movie Awards
Australian documentary filmmaker and singer-songwriter, Bonet, wins the 'Social Awareness Award' at the VMAs for her inspiring women empowerment web series.
Creating Heart Of The Matter has been deeply fulfilling for me and I'm honored to interview inspiring women around the world. To win the 'Social Awareness Award' at Vegas Movie Awards is so special!”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelena Bonet, of Crystal Heart Productions, has won the prestigious 'Social Awareness Award' from Vegas Movie Awards. The award was given for Angelena's inspiring web series, "Heart Of The Matter", which is focussed on women empowerment. "Heart Of The Matter" features exceptional visuals and inspiring interviews. Filmed in Australia, Canada and the United States Angelena produces her web series in its entirety. She interviews women all around the world and from all walks of life.
— Angelena Bonet
Multi-award winning Australian documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter and global ambassador for women and girls, Angelena Bonet, has won nearly 150 film festival awards worldwide. The short film recently screened in Tokyo, Seoul, New York, Munich and Rome. She has been the recipient of many awards including the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen International Film Festival and the 'Human Spirit Award' at the DOCS Without Borders Film Festival in The Bahamas.
A former Australian supermodel and actress, she experienced two life changing tragedies, which she has chronicled in her documentaries. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Then on May 26, 2012, she was a victim of a violent attack and was kidnapped and gang-raped but miraculously survived the attempted murder in Melbourne, Australia. Suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a consequence of the heinous crime, orchestrated by someone that she knew and trusted. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' and 'Best Film Score' awards. She promised him whilst in a coma that she would finish their special project and thirteen years later she has received accolades from every corner of the globe.
As a global ambassador for women and girls, Angelena is a voice for those who cannot speak, or those struggling to heal. Now empowered by the crime that almost took her life, Angelena is a warrior in the fight to end violence against women. With a fierce commitment to helping victims heal and take back their life, she brings to bear a multitude of talents, wisdom and personal experience. Only from the depths of her despair and darkest days has she truly found her voice and the courage to share about her experiences and to speak out. Before the #MeToo movement had begun, Angelena chose to go public with her story and decided to create her production company, Crystal Heart Productions, in Toronto in 2014. She had the intention of interviewing women and girls all around the world and from all walks of life for an online talk show "Heart Of The Matter", and thus allowing women’s voices to be heard. She then included interviews with women's rights leaders such as President Obama's Women's Equality Advisor Tina Tchen, Tony award-winning playwright and activist Eve Ensler, CEO of Canadian Women's Foundation, Paulette Senior and Australian Journalist, Tracey Spicer, to name a few in her sequel "Angelena: Heart Of The Matter" which has won numerous film festival awards worldwide.
Bonet has also served as the Australian Ambassador for World Mental Health Day, an official blogger for OXFAM, a public speaker at V Day One Billion Rising Organization events, a current member of the RAINN Organization Speaker Bureau in Washington D.C. and also raises awareness and funds through her non-profit organization, Crystal Heart Foundation. Her mission is to support charities that are in alignment with ending of violence against women and supporting survivors’ recovery from PTSD and has also created a non-profit web series "The Angelena Bonet Show". Angelena tells us “it is crystal clear to me that love and forgiveness really are the keys. They can and do conquer all”
IMDb Qualifying, Vegas Movie Awards, is a prestigious and caring International Film Festival for filmmakers and screenwriters looking for global recognition and exposure, based in one of the most dynamic and classy cities in the world.
Now in its third year, the Vegas Movie Awards™ is one of the most influential and fastest-growing Festivals worldwide, with exciting competitions aimed at the best talents that Independent Cinema has to offer nowadays.
