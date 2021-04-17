Williston Barracks / DUI#2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A101276

TROOPER: Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 04/16/2021 at approximately 2227 hours

LOCATION: VT Route 15 and Weed Road, Essex

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Kylie Dodds

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/16/2021 at approximately 2143 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a silver Ford Focus traveling from Enosburg to Essex with an operator that was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. A vehicle matching the description was located and stopped on Route 15 and Weed Road in Essex at approximately 2227 hours. The operator was identified as Kylie Dodds (31) of Essex. Through the course of the investigation, Dodds showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI #2. Dodds was transported to the Vermont State Police Williston barracks for processing and was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division on June 22, 2021 at 0815 hours. Dodds was transported and released to detox in Burlington.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/22/2021 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden – Criminal

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes