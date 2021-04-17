St Albans // Careless & Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201284
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/17/21, 1330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St Albans, VT
VIOLATION: Careless & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Aaron Rembert
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/17/21 at approximately 1330 hours, Troopers were conducting traffic enforcement on I-89 when Rembert was observed via RADAR traveling at speeds of 120mph in a 65mph zone. Troopers subsequently initiated a traffic stop, at which time Rembert was issued a ticket and a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 06/21/21 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/21, 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993