St Albans // Careless & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201284

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/17/21, 1330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Careless & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Aaron Rembert

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/17/21 at approximately 1330 hours, Troopers were conducting traffic enforcement on I-89 when Rembert was observed via RADAR traveling at speeds of 120mph in a 65mph zone. Troopers subsequently initiated a traffic stop, at which time Rembert was issued a ticket and a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 06/21/21 at 1000 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/21, 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

