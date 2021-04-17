Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Albans // Careless & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A201284          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04/17/21, 1330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Careless & Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Aaron Rembert

AGE:  47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/17/21 at approximately 1330 hours, Troopers were conducting traffic enforcement on I-89 when Rembert was observed via RADAR traveling at speeds of 120mph in a 65mph zone. Troopers subsequently initiated a traffic stop, at which time Rembert was issued a ticket and a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 06/21/21 at 1000 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/21, 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

