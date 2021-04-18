Taking the IT industry to exponential levels of success is youngster Rashed Ali Almansoori
A quick look around us will let us how things have been changing faster and for the better for the world. Looking at these constant changes and developments, we often wonder what could be the things that might have helped these industries reach to such massive levels of success. Major thanks must go to the young talents across industries that have been on a roll with their astute business acumen and passion, working relentlessly to achieve their desired success to make a profound impact on people with their innovations. Innovating his way to the top in the tech field is one such youngster from Abu Dhabi named Rashed Ali Almansoori.
If anything, that attracted Rashed Ali Almansoori from the beginning the most, it was the idea to be a part of the bigger change in the IT world and become a change-maker himself to create technologies that can do the good for others in the world. He studied PLC IT and has taken every possible effort to make it huge in the vast IT world. First, he impressed people being a government employee and then garnered much recognition as the writer of the Al-Bayan newspaper.
As a tech blogger with his writing sense and knowledge, Rashed Ali Almansoori has bowled over people and has also impressed them as a web developer and designer. To emerge as a successful name in the tech world and that too as a youngster is not something that can be achieved overnight, but Rashed Ali Almansoori has proved that real talents get real success even in a short span of time; people only need to work relentlessly and with utmost honesty. He has attained specialization in creating Snapchat and Instagram lenses and has become a true social media expert in his own right.
Rashed Ali Almansoori aims to help thousands of people improve their lifestyle and their financial future, the quality of life and legacy through credit, tax benefits and financial literacy. The youngster is also the innovator of a smart tech piece in times of Covid named Utag, helping people to communicate remotely and effectively.
