DLNR News Release: FUEL REDUCTION PROJECT BEGINS IN PU’U KA PELE FOREST RESERVE

Posted on Apr 16, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

(Waimea)  – A DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) Koke’e Fuel Reduction project is scheduled to begin work on Monday, April 19th. This Kaua’i DOFAW project is expected to take approximately three months depending on weather conditions. Crews will be mobilizing heavy equipment to Contour Road and Hikimoe Ridge Road within the Pu’u Ka Pele Forest Reserve early Monday morning. There will be no road closures at this time. Once the contractor moves to the next phase of work, sections of Contour Road will be closed during the week and will reopen for hunting days.

For updates or questions please visit www.KauaiForestUsers.com.

RESOURCES 

Pu’u Ka Pele Forest Reserve: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/forestry/frs/reserves/kauai/puu-ka-pele/

Media Contact: 

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)

