PA Senate Dems to Hold Policy Roundtable to Discuss Bright Future of Labor & Clean Energy

Policy Hearing: A Roundtable Discussion on the Bright Future for Labor & Clean Energy

Pittsburgh, PA − April 15, 2021 − At the request of Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa (D- Allegheny), the Senate Democratic Policy Committee will hold a virtual round table discussion on the future of clean energy as part of a robust, pro-labor economy in Pennsylvania. This hearing is being held on Earth Day to honor the history of environmental stewardship the day represents, and to acknowledge the role that clean jobs play in a greener energy future.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery).

The roundtable discussion is scheduled for Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 12 p.m.  It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page. 

You can register through Zoom here.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

