New Farm-to-School Vision Grant Now Available

April 15, 2021 | Montpelier, VT - The Farm to School Vision Grant opened Thursday, April 15th, 2021. This new grant program is part of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Market's Farm to School Program. The purpose of the grant is to help communities build better food systems through youth education and empowerment. We know that passionate people from all over the state are working with youth to help make more just, sustainable and compassionate local food systems and we want to help amplify those efforts.

Up to $38,000 is available to support projects that help youth learn about and engage in issues related to agriculture, nutrition, health and related fields. We are specifically interested in projects that offer innovative and impactful approaches, can be scaled or replicated and address contemporary issues such as: climate change, COVID-19, food insecurity, racial and social justice, food sovereignty and others.

Vermont schools and licensed and/or registered childcare providers are eligible to apply. Non-profits or community organizations that conduct programming in Vermont are also eligible, but must apply as a co-applicant with an eligible school or childcare.

Deadline to Apply: May 12

Learn More Here