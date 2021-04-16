THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, APRIL 16, 2021

MONDAY, APRIL 19, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (21 bills)

TUESDAY, APRIL 20, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative debate. On Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative debate, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, no votes are expected in the House.

Suspensions (2 bills)

H.R. __– Extending Temporary Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act (Rep. Pappas – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 2523 – Training in High-demand Roles to Improve Veteran Employment Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)

– NO BAN Act (Rep. Chu – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1573 – Access to Counsel Act of 2021 (Rep. Jayapal – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 51 – Washington, D.C. Admission Act (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible