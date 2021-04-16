Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to hold special meeting April 26

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Monday, April 26, remotely via teleconference to discuss the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on heavy-to-medium duty zero emission vehicles. The public is invited to listen to the meeting online or by phone.

The Board heard a presentation during its last quarterly meeting about the MOU, which is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, providing potential health benefits for communities with higher levels of air pollution and heavy truck traffic. The Board will be discussing its feedback to the questions posed during that MOU presentation regarding transportation needs and specific concerns of North Carolina’s underserved communities.

WHO: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

WHAT: Board Meeting via teleconference (WebEx)

WHEN: Monday, April 26, from 12 Noon to 1 p.m.

To attend via WebEx, go to the following website: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e68c8c3bd907fe7b176ab3cb62c9d1fbe Meeting number: 185 426 5298 Event password: NCDEQ Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL Access code: 185 426 5298

The Board’s 16 members were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

