Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,226 in the last 365 days.

Portion of Oregon coast opens for razor clam harvesting

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the opening of recreational razor clam harvesting from the south jetty of Coos Bay to Cape Arago. Recent shellfish samples taken from the area indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the alert level for two consecutive sampling weeks. Razor clam harvesting remains CLOSED from the Columbia River to the north jetty of Coos Bay, and from Cape Arago to the California border.

Mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting remain OPEN along the entire Oregon coast. Coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. ODA does not recommend eating whole scallops. Commercial shellfish products remain safe for consumers.

Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid toxin are produced by algae and originate in the ocean. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

For more information call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the ODA Food Safety Program at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage.

You just read:

Portion of Oregon coast opens for razor clam harvesting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.