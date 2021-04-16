Portion of Oregon coast opens for razor clam harvesting

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the opening of recreational razor clam harvesting from the south jetty of Coos Bay to Cape Arago. Recent shellfish samples taken from the area indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the alert level for two consecutive sampling weeks. Razor clam harvesting remains CLOSED from the Columbia River to the north jetty of Coos Bay, and from Cape Arago to the California border.

Mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting remain OPEN along the entire Oregon coast. Coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. ODA does not recommend eating whole scallops. Commercial shellfish products remain safe for consumers.

Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid toxin are produced by algae and originate in the ocean. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

For more information call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the ODA Food Safety Program at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage.