Georgia : Eighth Review Under the Extended Fund Facility Arrangement-Press Release; and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

Publication Date:

April 16, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Georgia has emerged from its second lockdown that was imposed in November 2020 following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Vaccinations commenced in March 2021 and the country is now entering a critical stage in overcoming the pandemic. The lockdowns drove a contraction of around 6.2 percent of GDP in 2020, and a recovery is expected to take hold in the second quarter of 2021.