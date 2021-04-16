Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Georgia : Eighth Review Under the Extended Fund Facility Arrangement-Press Release; and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

Publication Date:

April 16, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Georgia has emerged from its second lockdown that was imposed in November 2020 following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Vaccinations commenced in March 2021 and the country is now entering a critical stage in overcoming the pandemic. The lockdowns drove a contraction of around 6.2 percent of GDP in 2020, and a recovery is expected to take hold in the second quarter of 2021.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/079

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

April 16, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513577081/1934-7685

Stock No:

1GEOEA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

74

Georgia : Eighth Review Under the Extended Fund Facility Arrangement-Press Release; and Staff Report

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

