Georgia : Eighth Review Under the Extended Fund Facility Arrangement-Press Release; and Staff Report
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
April 16, 2021
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Georgia has emerged from its second lockdown that was imposed in November 2020 following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Vaccinations commenced in March 2021 and the country is now entering a critical stage in overcoming the pandemic. The lockdowns drove a contraction of around 6.2 percent of GDP in 2020, and a recovery is expected to take hold in the second quarter of 2021.
Country Report No. 2021/079
regular
English
9781513577081/1934-7685
1GEOEA2021001
Paper
74