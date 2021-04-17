D-Luxe Properties Park Preview and Groundbreaking: D-Luxe to host party to preview its new multi-purpose experience
D-Luxe Properties Park Preview and Groundbreaking: D-Luxe to host an all-day party to preview its new multi-purpose experience
Erica Enders will be on hand with her NHRA Chevrolet Camero, meeting fans and discussing her illustrious career that is still racking up championships.
Bring the family to enjoy the new multi-purpose experience complete with food trucks, fun, live music, and much moreSAPULPA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D-Luxe Properties Park Preview and Groundbreaking: D-Luxe to host an all-day party to preview its new multi-purpose experience
Bring the family to enjoy the new multi-purpose experience complete with food trucks, fun, live music, and much more
D-Luxe is hosting a sneak peek at its new Sapulpa location, and it will be an experience for the whole community.
On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, D-Luxe is pulling out all the stops, celebrating the opening of their new property that includes a multi-purpose space that the entire community can enjoy. The family-friendly event will include live music from regional recording artists, car and bike shows, food trucks, the Black Diamond boat, a professional drag car racer, and much more.
The event starts at around 10 a.m. and bands start taking the stage at noon. Around that same time, food trucks will start serving food, and NHRA Pro Stock champion, Erica Enders, will arrive with her Elite Motorsports/Melling Chevrolet Camaro.
D-Luxe is a firm built on integrity by a team working in unison towards a common goal of providing the highest level of customer satisfaction with the FOCUS of delivering the most superior products. FOCUS stands for Firm Values, Optimal products, Customer satisfaction, United team, and Sustainable quality, and each represents the core values of the company.
The campus, located at 927 S. Main St. Sapulpa, OK., will include covered gazebos, a food truck court, outdoor games, food vendors, an amphitheater, a dog park, and an event center.
There will be a special tent set up for veterans and servicemen and women, which includes first responders, and the first 250 veterans and first responders to the tent will receive free food vouchers. There will also be free food vouchers for the first 250 general visitors. Drinks will be available for $1, while all proceeds and donations will benefit Sapulpa Park Friends Foundation.
-Erica Enders Racing
Erica Enders will be on hand with her NHRA Chevrolet Camero, meeting fans and discussing her illustrious career that is still racking up championships. Enders has spent nearly her entire life establishing herself in the 200-plus mile per hour world of professional NHRA drag racing. Enders has been driving race cars since the age of eight and is a veteran driver despite her young age. In 2019 and 2020, fielding the Elite Motorsports/Melling Chevrolet Camaro, Enders secured her third and fourth NHRA Mello Yellow Pro Stock Championships.
-Music
Starting at noon, event-goers will be able to hear some of the top up-and-coming regional artists, beginning with country musician Jeremy Studdard. From Tishamingo, Studdard has been described as “living the country song,” and country music superstar Blake Shelton recently gave him a shout-out on Twitter, championing Studdard’s new album.
Kaitlyn Kilian will follow, bringing their own style of music to the stage. From northern Oklahoma, Kilian recently released her single “Breakdown” and has recently been touring Oklahoma and Texas.
Rising singer/songwriter, Makayla Gaylord from Vinita, Oklahoma. "Small town girl with big city talent!" Makayla's roots run deep with Country Music, although she loves Christian and Bluegrass Music as well. She has been singing since she could talk. Prior to that, she was humming any note of the scale. Makayla's passion for music is undeniable.
The Travis Kidd Band will close out the evening as the main event, starting at 7 p.m. Based out of Tulsa, Okla., Kidd has been a professional musician for 20-plus years, and his music is rooted in rock and country soul. His style can be hard to pin down, incorporating elements of classic and southern rock, country, blues, and folk, proving Kidd to be an eclectic mix as singer/songwriter and acclaimed guitar player. Calling him a southern rocker begins to touch on it, but doesn't do him justice or take into consideration his involvement in the regional music scene on a number of levels.
-Team Black Diamond
The Black Diamond boat, the first MTI 52′ catamaran, will be on display at the event on its trailer. Boasting an air-conditioned, enclosed canopy with seating for six and leather-trimmed bucket seats, the space-age-looking, slick vessel features stellar comfort for all riding along.
-Car and Bike Shows
A bike show is scheduled for 3 p.m., showing off some of the top motorcycles around. The bike show awards are set for 5:30 p.m. Only half-an-hour later, the car show will begin, and the awards are slated for 8:30 p.m. Both the bike and car shows will last around two-and-a-half hours. Those wanting to participate in the car show can register online by completing the registration form.
-D-LUXE Grand Opening Schedule
10 a.m. The Fun Begins
Noon Food Trucks Open
Erica Anders arrives with Race Car
Music Begins
3 p.m. Bike Show Begins
5:30 p.m. Bike Show Awards
6 p.m. Car Show
7 p.m. Travis Kidd
8:30 p.m. Car Show Awards
10 p.m. Event Ends
-Music Schedule
Jeremy Studdard
Kaitlyn Kilian
Travis Kidd
Learn more about the author of this Press Release
Alan Cruce
D-Luxe Properties
+1 918-347-9088
info@d-luxeproperties.com