CFO Jimmy Patronis: Encouraging Servicemembers to Eliminate Debt and Prepare for Retirement during Military Saves Month

April 16, 2021

TALLAHASSEE — In recognition of April as Military Saves Month, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Florida’s active military members and veterans to pay off debt and prepare for the future by creating an achievable savings plan. Military Saves Month is a month-long national effort to encourage the military community to strengthen their financial well-being.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Florida’s veterans, active-duty military members, reservists and their families sacrifice so much in service to our country. To ensure Florida remains one of the most military and veteran friendly states in the nation, I’m committed to providing resources to help secure a bright financial future for these heroes that call Florida home. As with any financial plan, making saving a priority is always a must. During Military Saves Month, I encourage service members to create a savings plan to help better prepare for retirement and cut down debt.”

Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Deputy Executive Director and retired Marine Corps Major General James S. “Hammer” Hartsell said, “We salute CFO Jimmy Patronis for his steadfast support of our military and veterans’ community, especially when it comes to building a strong financial future. His comprehensive Financial Frontlines initiative is one that we’ve historically championed when engaging with Florida’s 1.5 million veterans and their families.”

CFO Patronis has been focused on providing information and tools to help military members build a strong financial foundation and protect against fraud and debt. The CFO’s Financial Frontlines initiative provides information to help families fight against financial frauds and debt with the use of an in-depth Resource Guide. In addition, the Department of Financial Services also offers Serve Save Succeed, a financial literacy resource and online forum for current and former military service members and their families on finance-related topics. Last year, CFO Patronis also advocated for the passage of the Florida Veterans Protection Act, which was signed by Governor DeSantis in 2020.The legislation helps protect veterans by adding the victimization of 10 or more veterans as an aggravated white-collar crime.