Cars On Search Is Reframing The Way Auto Dealerships Are Doing Advertising

WINDSOR, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cars On Search is an advertising company that has reframed the process on how local buyers are going to be able to find and connect with local auto dealerships. The process provides an easy and convenient tab on the business profile placing all the listed cars in stock at local dealerships in relationship to the location of the buyer.Two local business owners have collaborated to create the advertising business, Cars On Search, bringing the High Tech business into the Town of Windsor’s DDA District. Cars On Search is an unaffiliated privately owned small business, created by two small business owners. They understand the fight of local car dealerships chasing tech-savvy buyers in limited markets. They believe they have cracked the elusive code of communicating with local buyers by converting dealership data into online advertising. Cars On Search has created an easy-to-use subscription plan requiring minimal to no effort for managers, owners, and sales staff.“Cars On Search’s goal with this subscription is to help dealers get all of their listings found organically by customers and increasing car sales.” said Co-Founder Dean Koehler, and a local business owner for over 25 years. “We understand the increasing consumer trends of online searches to research and shop using mobile devices. This program will put more eyes on a local dealership’s entire new and used inventory listings! The program allows dealers an unlimited number of vehicles to be put in front of buyers with a simple flat rate per dealership location.”Cars On Search has set up three different pricing levels to accommodate car dealership lots based on the quantity of vehicles that they carry. “We understand that the number of vehicles fluctuates, and we have set up an honor system for the managers and owners to sign up.” Said Dean. “Cars On Search does not increase your pricing should you go over your subscription quantity. We want you to become more successful and appreciate your dealership giving us the opportunity to earn your business.”“At Cars On Search, we are honored to be able to help dealerships easily put their listings online. This subscription is such a powerful tool helping connect more buyers to local dealerships” said Rob Co-Founder of Cars On Search. “We are so excited to get this program to the auto industry. There is not much more we can talk about because we have set up such an easy-to-use subscription plan. After a dealership signs up, we do the heavy lifting putting their inventory online. Customers will be able to see local cars without third-party connections! That’s it. Simple.” Rob also added, “Cars On Search believes that this new organic lookup process using the CARS Tab located and seen near the Review Tab for your dealership business profile will eventually reduce advertising costs.”Cars On Search will display all the vehicles on the lot based on the inventory information that is provided by the sales staff for their dealership. The Cars On Search algorithm massages the data and all the gallery photos provided and turns it into advertising found on the business profile. This algorithm with searches from cellular devices will provide a simple and compressive buying experience. Cars On Search refreshes the inventory data every 24 hour providing a current and accurate car for sale searches.To learn more about this new online auto inventory listings subscription, visit CarsOnSearch.com and discover the benefits and how it works for your dealership and start getting more buyers looking at your listings through the power of local search for your auto dealership.

