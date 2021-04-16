Nominations Open for Governor’s Volunteerism Awards

There are many different types of positions that help our schools operate day to day, serving as a vital part of Maine’s communities, including our beloved school volunteers! Now is the time to recognize these wonderful human beings for all of the selfless things they do for their community. In addition, there are many youth across our state that take community service learning to a whole different level by taking an active role volunteering in their community and making a real difference.The Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism have celebrated and recognized the role of citizen volunteers in the success and vitality of Maine communities since 1987. The awards seek to inspire others to be active in civic life and follow in the footsteps of those recognized.Use one of the links below to access nomination instructions and additional information for each form of recognition. All nominations are due April 30 by 5 p.m.
