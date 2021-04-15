The Department of Health Services (DHS) has released improvements to the COVID-19 hospital data webpage. This update puts all COVID-19 hospital data on one page, so Wisconsinites can more easily find the information they need. The new webpage includes two data dashboards. The COVID-19 hospital capacity dashboard has been expanded to include more information about the status of hospitals throughout Wisconsin. Additionally, data about the percent of COVID-19 cases who are health care workers has been consolidated into one dashboard.

“We are always looking for opportunities to improve the ways we display data to help us better understand the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “These improvements to the COVID-19 hospital data page put important metrics into focus and add context to how trends in hospital capabilities have changed over the course of the pandemic. We greatly appreciate the participation of hospitals across the state in providing this data on a regular basis, so we have an up-to-date picture of hospital capacity as the pandemic continues.”

The COVID-19 hospital capacity dashboard now shows COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized or in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a longer trendline to show how the numbers have changed. The dashboard also displays bed use the same way, and includes a current trajectory of hospital and ICU bed use. New metrics include the percentage of immediately available hospital beds in the state and those reporting peak capacity. A second dashboard was added to the hospital data page that includes metrics on COVID-19 cases among health care workers by healthcare emergency readiness coalition (HERC) region.

DHS continues to improve the way COVID-19 data is presented on our website. We strive to provide transparent, valuable information to Wisconsinites as part of our continued effort to monitor the pandemic and recommend strategies to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin's COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage.