An Open Letter to Prime Minister of India, Oncology & Radiology Professionals of India from TeamBest Global Companies
An Open Letter to His Excellency Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Oncology & Radiology Professionals of India from TeamBest Global CompaniesNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 50 years ago, in 1968, I lost my father to Colon Cancer while I was an undergraduate student at PSG College of Technology (then under University of Madras) in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. During the time my father was admitted at the Medical College Hospital in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu in 1966, I would visit him and meet with his doctors. The surgeon used to ask me about my career plans after graduating with an Engineering Degree. I told him that I would like to dedicate my career to Cancer Research and Treatment. Little did I know then that my dream would actually come to fruition.
I left India in September of 1969, after graduating from Madras University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering to pursue my Master’s Degree at Carleton University, in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. I became a permanent resident in Canada in 1970. However, in the summer of 1972, I was able to secure a Permanent Resident VISA (Green Card) to USA. I traveled there, visiting a number of cities, and arrived finally in Washington, DC in late June of 1972. Soon after, I found a job with a world-renowned Radiation Oncologist/Medical Physicist, Dr. Ulrich K. Henschke, MD, PhD, at Freedmen’s Hospital (now known as Howard University Hospital) in Washington, DC, to develop instrumentation for radiation therapy/research, starting in mid-July of 1972.
Now having spent nearly half a century in Healthcare, including Cardiology, Nuclear Medicine, Radiology, etc., I have established many companies globally for Healthcare — with as much as 200 Million USD plus in investments — to establish a Global Healthcare Delivery System, the largest single Global Economy of 15 Trillion USD plus and growing at 10% or more every year, due to increased population and cost.
In 1985, I traveled to India three times, each time spending three weeks there. I met with Bhaba Atomic Research Center (BARC) Senior Staff to secure permission to establish manufacturing operations in India for many of the technologies that we currently manufacture outside India and sell in India. However, BARC refused to give permission to my company. Instead, they used my business plans and ideas to establish Bhaba Radio Isotope Technology (BRIT), a couple of years later.
Now, our technologies, Best Theratrons (which were invented in 1951 in Canada by Atomic Energy Canada Ltd., AECL), are still being manufactured in Canada today at Best Theratronics Ltd. (BTL) and are providing the Radiation Treatment to the majority of Cancer patients in India, with most centers treating 150 to 200 patients per day.
Currently, our plans are to establish our manufacturing in India for these and HDR Remote Afterloaders (originally invented by Dr. Ulrich K. Henschke in the early 1960's), and install in every bunker in India. We offer Theratron Systems with IMRT/IGRT capabilities and HDR Remote Afterloaders with Iridium-192 or Cobalt-60 source. Additionally, we can provide PET CT and a Sub-Compact Cyclotron at each location, a range of Ultrasounds, X-ray Simulators, Mobile Digital X-ray Units, etc.
Nearly 130 Best Theratrons, manufactured and distributed by BTL in Canada, are in operation in India. TeamBest Global/TeamBest ASIA can offer to upgrade these units with 10-year CMC Service Contracts. Also, there are about 250 bunkers that may be empty or looking to place a new Teletherapy unit. We can offer brand-new Theratrons with IMRT/IGRT capabilities and HDR Remote Afterloaders with Iridium-192 or Cobalt-60 source.
We are requesting that His Excellency Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi provide each of these treatment centers a Cobalt-60 or Iridium-192 HDR Source and Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Source, free-of-cost as needed. Additionally, we ask that they offer the same reimbursement as Linac Treatments do, as there is no difference between X-ray (Linac) and Gamma Beam (Cobalt-60) IMRT treatments. Furthermore, Cobalt Gamma Energy is a Mono-Energy, and has more than 70-year history of proven clinical results.
This will eliminate hospitals preferring Linacs simply to make more money — as the reimbursements are three-times that of Cobalt-60 treatments. Thereby, saving very valuable Foreign Exchange Reserves, attracting Foreign Investments and stabilizing the Indian currency, the Indian Rupee (INR).
Our goal is to focus on Prevention, Early Detection, and Effective Treatment for Total Cure, and reduce the death and suffering from Cancer, Cardiac, Diabetes, Infectious and all other Diseases by 50% or more.
Please spread this great news to all your colleagues! Join TeamBest ASIA, TeamBest Global Companies and Best Cure Foundation in this noble cause — to help all our fellow medical professionals provide the best possible and timely diagnosis and treatment to patients.
Krishnan Suthanthiran • President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies • Best Cure Foundation • Kitsault Energy
