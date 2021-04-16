PSYCHED STUDIO partners with SOCIAL CLUB TV to bring PSYCHED CONFERENCE 2021 to world
The psychedelic community’s dedicated content provider expands its following as it takes over the cannabis TV network to broadcast its annual conference
With the Psyched Conference we’re really looking to push the envelope on what psychedelic education looks like.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSYCHED STUDIO PARTNERS WITH SOCIAL CLUB TV TO BRING PSYCHED CONFERENCE 2021 TO THE WORLD
— Marik Hazan
The psychedelic community’s dedicated content provider looks to expand its following as it takes over the cannabis Connected-TV network to broadcast its annual conference
Bringing the psychedelics community together, Social Club TV (www.thesocialclub.tv) and PSYCHED Studio (www.psyched.studio) are excited to announce their partnership for PSYCHED Conference 2021, from July 6, 2021 until July 15, 2021. Coming off their last massively successful partnership -- the iconic cannabis competition The Emerald Cup, which for the first time included psychedelic panels with guests including Lorne Gertner, Dennis McKenna, Alex Dorr and Tim Blake -- Social Club TV will work with the emerging psychedelics content platform to produce and distribute its upcoming global gathering PSYCHED Conference 2021. This year, the ten-day affair will be free to view for the psychedelics community featuring back-to-back lectures, long-form documentaries, guest speakers, and expert panels with special appearances including Paul Austin, Matthew Johnson, Sarah Rose Siskind, Ronan Levy, Sutton King, Chris Dyer, and many more.
PSYCHED looks to create an open-access and inclusive event that will bring together the entire psychedelics community. The event will be hosted and moderated by representatives from ICEERS, Lucid News, Heroic Hearts Project, Doubleblind, Tabula Rasa Ventures and many others, and will continue to provide an exceptional and entertaining experience for attendees through a wide range of speakers and panelists in an event that is unique to other psychedelic conferences and continues to push for greater access to psychedelic education.
“With the Psyched Conference we’re really looking to push the envelope on what psychedelic education looks like”, says co-founder of PSYCHED 2021, Marik Hazan. “Providing accurate, thoughtful, and nuanced perspectives in an ecosystem filled with passion, exuberance, polarization, and rapidly shifting dynamics is difficult, but through the incredible organizations we’ve brought together we hope to provide a much more comprehensive vision for what will unfold over the coming years.”
Social Club TV is focused on creating and producing educational and entertaining content in the psychedelic space and looks forward to the channel serving as an additional resource for the psychedelics community in the coming months.
“We are excited to partner with the Psyched team to bring audiences engaging content about the transformative potential of psychedelic plants, fungi, and compounds,” says Social Club TV co-founder and Chief Content Officer, Shelley Madison. “Now more than ever, audiences are seeking trusted information about psychedelics, and I am thrilled to share the voices of leading experts, artists and healers, as we lead the way towards mass education to develop public understanding of the vital role these medicines will bring, and how they can help heal trauma and create a joyful and more compassionate world”.
Excited psychonauts and enthusiasts who would like to attend Psyched Conference 2021 can register at register.psyched.co and should stay tuned for programming updates.
For more information, please contact Chapter 2:
Kenneth Loo | ken@chapter2agency.com
Irene Ancheta | irene@chapter2agency.com
ABOUT SOCIAL CLUB TV:
Social Club TV is the fastest growing cannabis focused Connected TV (CTV) network in the world available in over 150M homes with free-to-watch, AVOD supported, original and exclusive content from some of the highest profile content creators. Available on AppleTV, Roku, AndroidTV iOS, Google Play, Plex, TVPass, PlutoTV, Phillips and on the web at www.thesocialclub.tv. Social Club TV features 500+ hours of movies, documentaries, docu-series & lifestyle content, featuring some of the biggest names in cannabis such as DNA Genetics, Berner, Jim Belushi, and B-Real/Cypress Hill. With over 7M minutes watched every month we are the destination for premium broadcast quality cannabis, hemp and lifestyle TV shows. www.thesocialclub.tv
ABOUT PSYCHED STUDIO
PSYCHED Studio focuses on providing high quality content that explores psychedelics from social, economic, and political perspectives. From interviews with researchers and therapists to podcast episodes featuring top startups in the space, we work to provide a realistic picture of what the psychedelics ecosystem looks like today, it’s future, and how we can facilitate meaningful contributions in global mental health. www.psyched.studio
KENNETH LOO
CHAPTER 2 AGENCY LLC
ken@chapter2agency.com