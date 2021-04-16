Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Remove I-295 North Lane Shift for Greenville Avenue Bridge Replacement in Johnston

As part of its ongoing project to replace the Greenville Avenue Bridge at the Exit 10 interchange in Johnston, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift lanes for I-295 North on Tuesday night, April 20.

All northbound lanes will shift off a temporary bridge RIDOT was using in the median onto a newly rebuilt bridge. This is the final shift in the project.

Remaining tasks include removal of the temporary bridge, reconstruction of the median and paving on I-295 and a section of Greenville Avenue under the bridge. Overnight lane closures may be necessary and will be posted at www.ridot.net/traveladvisories when scheduled.

Removal of the temporary bridge will require a three-night closure of Greenville Avenue, which is tentatively scheduled for Monday, May 3 through Wednesday, May 5 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Final completion for the $16.5 million project is scheduled for fall 2022.

The Greenville Avenue Bridge is 50 years old and carries 78,000 vehicles per day. All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Greenville Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.