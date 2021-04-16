Among those sentenced was Jimmy Lai, 72, who founded the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper. Lai received 14 months in prison for his involvement in two protests on August 18 and 31, 2019.

Also jailed for taking part in both events was Lee Cheuk-yan, a 64-year-old former lawmaker and veteran pro-democracy activist, who received a total of 14 months in prison. Three former lawmakers were jailed over the August 18 march, including “Longhair” Leung Kwok-hung, who received an 18 month sentence, Au Nok-hin, 10 months, and Cyd Ho, 8 months.

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, judge Amanda Woodcock said the defendants “deliberately defied the law” and the unauthorized protests posed “a direct challenge to the authority of the police, and therefore law and order.”

She said sentence imposed should “reflect the seriousness of the offense and culpability,” as well as the “conscious decision” by the defendants to break the law.

Several defendants avoided prison, receiving suspended sentences in…

Read Full Story

The post Hong Kong court docket jails Jimmy Lai and different distinguished activists for 8 to 18 months over 2019 protest appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.