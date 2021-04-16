Organic Cotton Mart Now Offering 30-Day Money Back Guarantee

One of the nation’s finest company’s selling 100 percent certified cotton products is equipping customers with a guarantee on their purchases.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Organic Cotton Mart announced today that it is now offering a 30-day money back guarantee.

“No questions asked. We accept returns within 30 days no matter what,” said James Emmanuel, managing partner and spokesperson for Organic Cotton Mart, a company that sells only 100 percent certified organic cotton products.

The company’s 30-day money back guarantee comes on the heels of it offering wholesale cotton produce bags to farms and stores. Organic Cotton Mart offers reusable cotton produce bags to other farms and stores who are willing to purchase it at a wholesale price.

Emmanuel explained that for its wholesalers, the company provides a discounted rate as well as free shipping US-wide. Its cotton bags are made from 100 percent certified organic cotton, they are reusable, washable, foldable, and made from natural cotton without any dye or bleach.

The company spokesman reiterated that Organic Cotton Mart’s products are made of 100 percent GOTS (https://global-standard.org/) certified organic cotton.

The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is the worldwide leading textile processing standard for organic fibers, including ecological and social criteria, backed up by independent certification of the entire textile supply chain.

According to GOTS, "The aim of the standard is to define worldwide recognized requirements that ensure organic status of textiles, from harvesting of the raw materials, through environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing up to labeling in order to provide a credible assurance to the end consumer. Textile processors and manufacturers are enabled to export their organic fabrics and garments with one certification accepted in all major markets."

“If you are interested in buying our organic cotton bags at a wholesale price then please go to our wholesale page,” Emmanuel said.

For more collections, please visit https://organiccottonmart.com/collections and https://www.organiccottonmart.com/blogs/reusable-bags

About Organic Cotton Mart

We sell the best, luxurious, and premium 100% GOTS certified organic cotton products for your baby, kitchen, and home.

