PCRopsis™ Reagent SRVD Mediates Direct PCR From Saliva
PCRopsis™ Reagent SRVD was recently shown to mediate direct PCR amplification from viral, bacterial and mammalian targets from human saliva.

Reagent SRVD offers the PCR testing industry a robust, reliable, and cost-effective alternative to traditional RNA and DNA extraction for downstream PCR applications. You simply mix 1 volume of saliva with 1 volume of Reagent SRVD, heat at 95°C for 10 minutes, and then you use the processed sample directly into your PCR mixture.
Reagent SRVD can be combined with PCRopsis™ RVD Enhancer for added compatibility with diverse saliva transport mediums and complex pure saliva specimens (e.g., heavily contaminated saliva). Moreover, this combination offers extra cost saving per test, is highly compatible with automation, and has been shown to outperform competing direct PCR technologies on the market.
“Our goal is to provide market leading direct PCR solutions to users of PCR technologies. The launch of Reagent SRVD expands our offering to saliva, a key diagnostic bio-fluid.”, said Obdulio Piloto, Ph.D., C.E.O. at Entopsis, Inc.
“We are listening to our customers. The release of Reagent SRVD for direct PCR applications from saliva is testament to that promise.” said Abhignyan Nagesetti, Ph.D., Head of Manufacturing at Entopsis, Inc.
About Entopsis / PCRopsis
Entopsis was founded in 2011 to pursue the simple idea that an unbiased approach to diagnostics using bio-molecular profiles can be clinically and scientifically useful. The company is predominantly focused in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases, and exploring new areas lacking accurate diagnostics. PCRopsis™ technologies are based on Entopsis’ core platform, OpsisDx™, and aims to streamline research and clinical applications, while decreasing costs. For more information, please visit www.Entopsis.com and www.PCRopsis.com
