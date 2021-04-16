LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 30, 2021

HOUSTON and LONDON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, will announce first-quarter 2021 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, April 30, followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss results at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Teleconference and Webcast Details Friday, April 30, 2021 11:00 a.m. EDT Hosted by David Kinney, Head of Investor Relations Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at http://www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers United States: 1-800-475-8402 United Kingdom: 0800-376-8334 Netherlands: 0800-020-1250 Passcode: 6934553

A complete listing of toll-free numbers by country can be found at http://www.lyondellbasell.com/teleconference.

Presentation Slides Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Replay Information A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EDT April 30 until May 31, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are: Toll-Free: 1-800-944-6417 Toll: 1-203-369-3942 Passcode: 36941

About LyondellBasell LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fourth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries